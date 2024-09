TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny skies prevail, bringing on another hot day for southern Arizona.

Gradual cooling Thursday and Friday with increasing rain chances for the weekend.

Highs will drop to the low 90s in Tucson by Sunday as precipitation chances return thanks to an infusion of tropical moisture.

Meteorologist April Madison

