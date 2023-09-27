Another hot September day

Watch Now
Posted at 5:23 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 09:25:58-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect another record-breaking day, as Tucson soars to 103° today.

The record is currently 102°, so we'll likely set or tie another record before highs begin to drop.

We'll see some increasing clouds later today and tonight as a trough approaches, but the cooler air won't arrive until tomorrow into the weekend.

Gusty winds and cooler temperatures will accompany the approaching trough Thursday through this upcoming weekend into next week. 

Meteorologist April Madison

