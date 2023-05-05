Watch Now
Another drop in temps with continuing afternoon breeziness

Cooler today, warmer for the weekend
Warming for the weekend
Posted at 4:02 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 07:02:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and cooler, with highs staying near 80° in Tucson.

Breezy winds will continue into the weekend as we gradually warm back to seasonal norms by Sunday.

A storm system lingering to the west will result in breezy afternoons and cooler
temperatures through this weekend.

Broad high pressure will push temperatures back to several degrees
above average by Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

