Another drop in temps with continuing afternoon breeziness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and cooler, with highs staying near 80° in Tucson.

Breezy winds will continue into the weekend as we gradually warm back to seasonal norms by Sunday.

A storm system lingering to the west will result in breezy afternoons and cooler

temperatures through this weekend.

Broad high pressure will push temperatures back to several degrees

above average by Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise County Weather

Cochise county weekend weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

