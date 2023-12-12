Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Another day of well above average highs

Breezy with near-record highs today in Tucson
Another day of well above average highs
Posted at 5:12 AM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 09:22:47-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually clear through the day, as highs warm to the upper 70s once again.

Tucson will warm within a degree or two of the daily record of 79°.

A weather system passes through the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a
brief cool down and chances for showers and high elevation snow in Greenlee, Graham,
and northern Cochise counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend. 

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018