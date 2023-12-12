Another day of well above average highs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually clear through the day, as highs warm to the upper 70s once again.

Tucson will warm within a degree or two of the daily record of 79°.

A weather system passes through the region on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a

brief cool down and chances for showers and high elevation snow in Greenlee, Graham,

and northern Cochise counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

