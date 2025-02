TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Becoming mostly sunny and unseasonably warm, with near to record breaking highs across portions of southeast Arizona again today.

Expect occasional breezy winds, with only a few degrees of cooling starting tomorrow.

Though temperatures cool a bit Wednesday through the weekend, unseasonably warm temperatures are

expected to continue through this period.

Meteorologist April Madison

