Another cold weather system approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny today with highs similar, or a few degrees cooler, than yesterday.

A weather system will bring gusty winds, possibly a little virga, and temperatures dropping up to 20° below normal by Thursday.

This system will be generally drier in the valleys of southern Arizona, with most rain and high elevation snow

chances confined to the White Mountains and the AZ/NM border.

Temperatures then warm this weekend into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

