TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with breezy afternoon winds again today as another system passes to our north.

Highs will be 5-8° above normal. Expect similar highs Saturday with less wind.

High pressure will build overhead starting Sunday, and continuing through most of next week.

Afternoon temperatures will climb 12-18° above normal, with several areas flirting with record highs during this time.

Meteorologist April Madison

