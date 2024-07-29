An average Monsoon day on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Plenty of moisture in place after yesterday's storms.

We are seeing some drying, but enough moisture in place to bring a 50/50 shot at another active day in some areas across southern Arizona this afternoon and evening.

Daily chances for showers and thunderstorms continue through the week.

Main threats will be heavy rainfall with strong gusty winds. Localized flash flooding and isolated severe winds will be possible.

Meteorologist April Madison

