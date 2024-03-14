An approaching storm to bring rain and mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll start the day mostly sunny, then clouds increasing as showers inch closer to southern Arizona.

We'll see rain chances later today and tonight, then increasing through Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM tonight through 5 AM Saturday morning, above 6,500 feet.

Gusty winds will return the next couple of afternoons as this weather system approaches from the north and west.

The storm system will impact the area through the weekend and into early next week with cooler temperatures and periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

