An active weather pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and windy today. After a big warm up yesterday, highs will drop more than 10°, along with a slight chance for showers.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas mainly east of Tucson from 10 AM to 6 PM.
Expect a chilly and blustery Friday, with showers beginning in the morning and lasting through the afternoon.
Highs will be 14-20° below normal. Snow levels will drop between 3800-4000 feet by Friday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory above 7,000' is in effect Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures.
Meteorologist April Madison
