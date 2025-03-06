Watch Now
An active weather pattern

Wind and winter weather advisories in effect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy and windy today. After a big warm up yesterday, highs will drop more than 10°, along with a slight chance for showers.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas mainly east of Tucson from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Expect a chilly and blustery Friday, with showers beginning in the morning and lasting through the afternoon.

Highs will be 14-20° below normal. Snow levels will drop between 3800-4000 feet by Friday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory above 7,000' is in effect Friday from 6 AM to 5 PM Friday.

The upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

