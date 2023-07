TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a decent Monsoon display, in some parts of southeast Arizona, we'll hold on to enough lingering moisture for a 30% chance of afternoon and evening storms again in Tucson.

Thunderstorms will begin to waver as high pressure shifts overhead and northwest of

the area.

Expect fewer storms as a result, along with hotter temperatures bringing a possible

return of excessive heat by this weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

