An active monsoon day on tap

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting the day mostly clear, then increasing clouds and thunderstorms likely between 2 and 8 PM.

Approaching storms will bring strong wind gusts, blowing dust concerns and potential flash flooding.

Depending on today's coverage, we could see another active day on Thursday, across
much of southeast Arizona.

Thereafter, some drying Friday into the weekend will result in isolated thunderstorms mainly east of Tucson. High temperatures near to slightly above normal through the forecast period.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Wednesday weather

