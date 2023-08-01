After a active night, storms will struggle today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson airport saw another 0.75" of rain last night, but now our high pressure is moving into a less favorable position.

We will start seeing less storm chances and more heat for the rest of the week.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is now in effect late Friday through Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be near normal today and Wednesday, then record to near record

temperatures return by Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

