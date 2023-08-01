Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

After a active night, storms will struggle today

Less chance for storms and excessive heat on the way
Less chance for storms and an excessive heat watch coming
Posted at 5:10 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 08:10:57-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson airport saw another 0.75" of rain last night, but now our high pressure is moving into a less favorable position.

We will start seeing less storm chances and more heat for the rest of the week.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH is now in effect late Friday through Sunday evening.

Temperatures will be near normal today and Wednesday, then record to near record
temperatures return by Friday into the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER: Cochise county

Cochise county Tuesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018