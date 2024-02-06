Active weather starts today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We'll see light showers mainly after sunrise, then expanding and becoming more moderate into the afternoon.

Expect strong southerly winds today through Wednesday.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 10 AM - 8 PM. Southerly winds between 25-35 mph, and gusting between 45-50 mph.

Widespread rain showers, and heavy mountain snow is expected through Wednesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 5PM - 11 PM WEDNESDAY.

Wet weather continues Thursday into Saturday with temperatures staying cooler than normal into early next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

