TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After another chilly start to this first Monday of 2022, we will be warmer this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Seasonal highs, mid to upper 60s, can be expected through Wednesday.

Near normal high temperatures will be accompanied by dry conditions, and less wind.

Low 70s will return to close out the work week.

Happy New Year!

April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS