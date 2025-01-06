A warm start to the week, then a significant pattern change

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs will warm to the low 70s after a chilly start to the day.

A weather system will impact southern Arizona late Tuesday through early Thursday.

Expect much colder temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and chances for precipitation Wednesday into

Thursday with this pattern switch.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with

up to around an inch of snowfall Wednesday morning.

A pleasant start to the week, before a significant pattern change

