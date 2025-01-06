Watch Now
A warm start to the week, then a significant pattern change

Strong wind, much cooler air, and a chance for rain and snow coming
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few clouds to start the day, then clearing to mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs will warm to the low 70s after a chilly start to the day.

A weather system will impact southern Arizona late Tuesday through early Thursday.

Expect much colder temperatures, breezy to windy conditions, and chances for precipitation Wednesday into
Thursday with this pattern switch.

Although precipitation amounts are expected to be light, the valley floors east of Tucson may be impacted with
up to around an inch of snowfall Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist April Madison

A pleasant start to the week, before a significant pattern change

