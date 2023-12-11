A warm start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy by tonight.

Staying warm with high pressure overhead through Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay above normal over the next several days, with a brief cool down mid

to late this week as a weather system passes through the area.

A chance of showers and high elevation snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday in Greenlee, Graham, and Cochise counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

