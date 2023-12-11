Watch Now
A warm start to the week

Increasing clouds and unseasonably warm to start the week
Posted at 5:14 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 07:14:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day, becoming mostly cloudy by tonight.

Staying warm with high pressure overhead through Tuesday.

Temperatures will stay above normal over the next several days, with a brief cool down mid
to late this week as a weather system passes through the area.

A chance of showers and high elevation snow will be possible Wednesday into Thursday in Greenlee, Graham, and Cochise counties.

Warmer temperatures and breezy east winds return for next weekend. 

Meteorologist April Madison

