A warm St. Patrick's Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy, breezy at times, and much warmer today.

This warm up will be short-lived as a passing trough will bring strong winds and a significant drop in temps by Tuesday.

Highs will drop back to the 60s Tuesday, with any shower activity remaining over the higher elevations to our north.

Temperatures will rebound to near normal Wednesday and return above normal for the latter half of the week.

Meteorologist April Madison

