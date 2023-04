TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy skies today with similar temps as Thursday.

We will stay seasonally warm, low to mid 80s, through Saturday, then jumping to near 90° by Easter Sunday and possibly 95° Monday or Tuesday.

Gusty winds possible later next week as a storm system knocks temperatures back down.

Meteorologist April Madison

COCHISE COUNTY WEATHER

Cochise county Easter weekend weather

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS