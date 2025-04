TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, warm, and dry!

Highs will continue to run roughly 5-6° above normal through the week, which means near 90° for Tucson.

We'll see an increase in afternoon breezes Wednesday, and again this weekend.

Expect cooler temperatures by Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

