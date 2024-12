TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — December will kick off with near-record heat today as highs climb 8-15° above normal.

Breezy winds will shave off a few degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday, but still 6-10° above normal.

Overnight lows will drop down into the mid to upper 40s across the Tucson area.

