TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds will gradually clear on this last full day of Summer, with highs similar to yesterday.

We'll see steady highs for the weekend, but flirt with triple-digits again early next week.

Dry and mostly clear conditions into next week with temperatures generally running a few

degrees above normal, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday at 5 to 8 degrees warmer

than normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

