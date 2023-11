TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with southeast winds between 10 and 15 mph this afternoon.

Highs will hover in the low 80s for Tucson, which is 4-8° above average.

Seasonably cool morning lows with a warming trend that will push temperatures to a few

degrees above average through mid-week.

A Pacific weather system will bring a chance of rain late in the week and into the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

