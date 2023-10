TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny, gusty at times, and highs several degrees above normal.

A passing weather system brings gusty winds Wednesday and a cooling trend Thursday and Friday.

Marginal moisture will bring a few showers south and east of Tucson and over the higher elevations today.

Meteorologist April Madison

