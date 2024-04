TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will bring a strong warming trend through early next week, with Tucson flirting with its first 95° day by Sunday or Monday.

A weak passing weather system will bring breezy conditions on Friday.

Expect occasional gusty winds from day to day through next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

