A triple-digit day with critical fire weather on the way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Abnormally hot and dry weather persists, with today being the hottest yet.

Highs will likely soar to record levels for many areas across southeast Arizona, and Tucson is set to see its first 100°.

Strong winds mixed with heat and dry conditions will lead to critical fire weather over the weekend.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect Saturday morning through Saturday evening. And a Fire Weather Watch remains in effect for Sunday.

Meteorologist April Madison

