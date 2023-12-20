Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A stronger and colder storm for the weekend

A few light to moderate showers today
A stronger and colder storm for the weekend
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 07:41:33-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some spotty showers are moving through the region this morning, along with a little bit of lightning.

This first round will be light in nature and exit to the east today through tomorrow afternoon.

A stronger and colder system will move through late Thursday through Saturday.

This system will bring valley rain and high elevation mountain snow to the area Friday and
into the weekend. The bulk of the precipitation will fall Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018