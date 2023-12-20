A stronger and colder storm for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Some spotty showers are moving through the region this morning, along with a little bit of lightning.

This first round will be light in nature and exit to the east today through tomorrow afternoon.

A stronger and colder system will move through late Thursday through Saturday.

This system will bring valley rain and high elevation mountain snow to the area Friday and

into the weekend. The bulk of the precipitation will fall Friday into Saturday.

Meteorologist April Madison

