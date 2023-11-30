A stronger and colder storm approaching

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few light showers this morning as the first of two systems passes through Arizona.

Clouds will be increasing late today as the next system approaches, then moving in late tonight through Friday.

Expect up to 0.25" of valley rain and up to 10" of snow in the white mountains.

Much cooler into the weekend, with cold overnight lows over the weekend into early next week. Dry and warmer next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

