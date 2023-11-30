Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A stronger and colder storm approaching

The 2nd storm will bring more valley rain and mountain snow
Valley rain, mountain snow, and colder air coming
Posted at 5:33 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 08:36:00-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A few light showers this morning as the first of two systems passes through Arizona.

Clouds will be increasing late today as the next system approaches, then moving in late tonight through Friday.

Expect up to 0.25" of valley rain and up to 10" of snow in the white mountains.

Much cooler into the weekend, with cold overnight lows over the weekend into early next week. Dry and warmer next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018