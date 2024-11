TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny with highs warming 7-10° through Wednesday, albeit still below normal.

Another weather system will bring breezy winds Wednesday and Thursday, and much cooler air to end the work week.

This system will be generally drier with most rain and high elevation snow chances confined to the White

Mountains and eastern areas of southeastern Arizona.

Meteorologist April Madison

