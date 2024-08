TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start the day, then clouds clearing by late morning.

An increase in moisture will bring a slight uptick in isolated thunderstorm chances today through Sunday, along with blowing dust concerns.

Within that time period some days will be more active than others.

High temperatures will be above normal into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

