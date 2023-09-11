Watch Now
A slight chance for storms will bring cooler temps

Isolated storm chances and near-normal highs to return
Isolated storm chances and cooler air on the way
Posted at 4:58 AM, Sep 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-11 07:58:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday we topped out at a whopping and record-breaking 111°. Significantly hotter than expected.

We should be slightly cooler today, but still several degrees above normal.

We'll see a 30-40% chance for storms today and tonight, primarily south and east of Tucson, but this will help cool us down a bit.

This will continue through early Wednesday, then Thursday onward drier air will move into
the region bringing an end to the showers and thunderstorms with temps running just a few degrees above normal. 

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

