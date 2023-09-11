A slight chance for storms will bring cooler temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday we topped out at a whopping and record-breaking 111°. Significantly hotter than expected.

We should be slightly cooler today, but still several degrees above normal.

We'll see a 30-40% chance for storms today and tonight, primarily south and east of Tucson, but this will help cool us down a bit.

This will continue through early Wednesday, then Thursday onward drier air will move into

the region bringing an end to the showers and thunderstorms with temps running just a few degrees above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

