TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Partly cloudy to start the day, then clearing.

There is a slight chance for rain or mountain snow showers, mainly to our north and east.

Highs will be similar to yesterday.

Dry and warmer area-wide Thursday through Saturday, then another storm system Sunday into early next week with cooler temperatures, gusty winds and a chance of showers.

Meteorologist April Madison

