TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and running 3-11° above average today, with Tucson seeing near-record heat again.

Highs begin to drop tomorrow, then a significant change in weather Thursday through the weekend.

Breezy winds, a fast drop in temperatures, and a slight chance for showers will arrive by the end of the week as

a weather system pushes through the region.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Monday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS