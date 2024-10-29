A significant change in our weather today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly to partly cloudy this morning, with a very slight 10% chance for a sprinkle or light shower.

This will clear quickly today, with westerly winds picking up once again.

Highs will drop 10-20°, with some areas seeing freezing temperatures in the coldest valleys south and east of Tucson.

Seasonable temperatures return Thursday through Saturday, with another weather system early next week that is expected to bring cooler and unsettled weather.

Meteorologist April Madison

