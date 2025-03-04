Watch Now
A rollercoaster weather pattern

Up and down highs with increasing valley rain and mountain snow chances
Increasing valley rain and mountain snow chances this week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A cooler start to the day, then a slightly warmer end.

We'll see some wind gusts today, but nothing compared to Monday.

Highs will warm again Wednesday, then another significant drop Thursday and Friday.

That system will also bring breezy to windy southwest winds, a small area of elevated fire weather conditions,
cooler temperatures, and better precipitation chances.

The upcoming weekend looks dry with warmer temperatures.

Meteorologist April Madison

