A return of strong winds will lead to critical fire weather

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and breezy today, with highs staying well above normal.

Expect gusty winds today and tomorrow, then much stronger winds Thursday.

This will lead to critical fire danger, possible blowing dust and cooler air.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect all day Thursday for portions of southeast Arizona.

Another, more established weather system moving into the Desert Southwest late in the

week into the weekend will provide cooler afternoon temperatures and even a chance of

light precipitation.

Meteorologist April Madison

