TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sunny and mild to start the day, then increasing clouds later in the afternoon and evening.

Warmest temperatures so far for 2025 are on tap this week, with today expected to be the warmest day.

Record or near record highs are expected.

After Thursday, temperatures cool down to 4-8 degrees above normal.

Winds will also be breezy Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Meteorologist April Madison

