A quiet weather pattern, with gradual warming in the afternoons

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start, temperatures will warm to near seasonal today.

Overnight lows will be slightly warmer as high pressure and a few clouds move overhead.

Temperatures will moderate through the end of the week into the weekend, peaking on

Saturday around three to seven degrees warmer than normal (mainly from Tucson

westward) with occasional passing high clouds continuing.

A weak weather system moving by to the north will bring somewhat cooler temperatures

Sunday into next Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

