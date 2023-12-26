Watch Now
A quiet weather pattern

A frosty start, then seasonally warm
A quiet but cool weather through Wednesday
Posted at 5:36 AM, Dec 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-26 08:10:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see some patchy morning frost before temperatures climb back to the low 60s under sunny skies today.

Another chilly night tonight with lows possibly dropping to the freezing mark in some local areas tomorrow morning.

Cool and dry northwest flow will remain over the area through Wednesday.

Thursday onward temperatures will gradually climb, peaking on Saturday around three to seven degrees warmer than normal with occasional passing high clouds continuing.

A weak weather system moving by to the north will bring somewhat cooler temperatures
Sunday into next Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Madison

