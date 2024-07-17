Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A persistent monsoon pattern

Daily thunderstorm chances, mainly south and east of Tucson, and highs climbing
Daily storm chances and rising temps
Posted at 5:29 AM, Jul 17, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a few showers pushed through overnight, mostly to our south and west, we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day.

We are holding onto a slight 30% chance for a few outflow storms possibly moving into Pima county this afternoon or evening, with best chances south and east of Tucson.

Much like the past few days, this could also potentially happen in the overnight hours.

Temperatures 4 to 7 degrees above normal through the rest of this week, with typical mid July moisture levels across the region.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018