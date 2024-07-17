A persistent monsoon pattern

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a few showers pushed through overnight, mostly to our south and west, we will see mostly sunny skies to start the day.

We are holding onto a slight 30% chance for a few outflow storms possibly moving into Pima county this afternoon or evening, with best chances south and east of Tucson.

Much like the past few days, this could also potentially happen in the overnight hours.

Temperatures 4 to 7 degrees above normal through the rest of this week, with typical mid July moisture levels across the region.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Wednesday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

