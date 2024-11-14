A perfect weather day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This is one of those days where you must find time to go outside.

Sunny, a light breeze, and highs in the mid 80s.

But all good things must come to an end, and this perfection will be short lived.

Breezy winds return Friday ahead of a much colder system arriving for the weekend. This system will bring much cooler temperatures and chances for valley rain and mountain snow showers Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

