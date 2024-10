TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a chilly start to the day, we'll see sunny and warmer conditions.

Highs will warm back to near seasonal norms today through Saturday.

Winds also pick up on Saturday ahead of our next weather system.

This system will bring unsettled weather with below normal temperatures and widespread chances for valley rain and mountain snow Sunday into Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS