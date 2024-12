TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy skies to start the day, then gradual clearing through tonight.

Highs will warm another 7-8° from yesterday, then we'll see a cooler and near normal day on Friday, before another warm up for the weekend.

Dry weather will persist into next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

