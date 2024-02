TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect patchy morning fog as yesterday's wet weather exits. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of southeast Arizona until 10 AM.

Mostly sunny and dry for today, with increasing clouds tonight, and widespread showers overnight through Saturday.

Snow levels could drop as low at 3,500' Saturday, bringing up to 3" on some valley floors south and east of Tucson.

Dry and mild weather returns next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS