Shaping up to be a more active monsoon day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a down day Tuesday, an impulse pushing into southeast Arizona will bring a more active day today.

Expect initial storm development around late morning to our south, then likely pushing into the Tucson area between 1 PM and 4 PM, if not a bit sooner.

Blowing dust will be likely with approaching storms, therefore a Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect between noon and 7 PM.

Temperatures will heat up a few degrees late in the week.

