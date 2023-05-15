A mix of wet and dry thunderstorms again today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Much like Mother's Day, we'll see a mix of wet and dry thunderstorms, possible strong outflow winds and blowing dust, along with some isolated heavy downpours.

East to southeast flow will maintain moisture over the area through most of the work

week resulting in scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Strong gusty outflows from storms will lead to erratic wind conditions at times. Drier air

will begin to move into the area later next weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

Cochise county Monday weather

