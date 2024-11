TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A mostly cloudy start to this Thanksgiving in southern Arizona, then becoming partly cloudy with similar highs as Wednesday.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue through Friday, with warmer temps returning for the weekend.

Expect highs near normal today and Friday, then near 80° in Tucson for the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

