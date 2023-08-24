A low grade monsoon pattern returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The moisture associated with Harold has moved to our north, leaving much drier air in it's path.
We'll see only a 10-20% chance for showers and storms today in most areas around Tucson.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into early next week with day-to-day
variability in areal coverage.
Near normal highs next couple of days then heating up this weekend with near record
highs possible Sunday and Monday.
Meteorologist April Madison
MORE WEATHER
Cochise county Thursday weather
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS