A low grade monsoon pattern returns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The moisture associated with Harold has moved to our north, leaving much drier air in it's path.

We'll see only a 10-20% chance for showers and storms today in most areas around Tucson.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into early next week with day-to-day

variability in areal coverage.

Near normal highs next couple of days then heating up this weekend with near record

highs possible Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

