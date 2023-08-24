Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

A low grade monsoon pattern returns

Isolated daily storm chances and near-record heat coming
Isolated daily storm chances and near-record heat coming
Posted at 5:03 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 08:03:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The moisture associated with Harold has moved to our north, leaving much drier air in it's path.

We'll see only a 10-20% chance for showers and storms today in most areas around Tucson.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms into early next week with day-to-day
variability in areal coverage.

Near normal highs next couple of days then heating up this weekend with near record
highs possible Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

Cochise county Thursday weather

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018