TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Excessive Heat Watch has now been upgraded to a Warning for Friday and Saturday.

Tucson will be flirting with record highs both days, 110-111°, with only a 10-20% chance for storms.

Best chance for thunderstorms will continue to be south and east of Tucson as we head into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to approach record levels in some locations.

Meteorologist April Madison

