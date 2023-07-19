A low grade monsoon pattern continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tuesday was not as active as Monday as our daily storm chances have gone down, but will continue to range in the 30-40% chance category through Friday.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Friday, with record highs likely.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through the upcoming
weekend, mainly from Tucson south and eastward.
The main thunderstorm threats will be strong outflow winds, localized flooding and the
potential for blowing dust.
